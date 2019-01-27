Major firework production hub announces ban in downtown area

Guangfeng, a district in Shangrao, East China's Jiangxi Province, one of China's main firework production bases, will ban firecrackers and fireworks in its downtown area from February 1, 2019.



Guangfeng has a 300-year history of firecracker production and boasts 51 firecracker and firework factories, according to data provided by the local statistics authority.



On August 5, 2018, all the factories in the district were ordered to close by the end of the year. On January 9, 2019, the local government made a plan and pooled a total of 251 million yuan ($36.5 million) as special compensation fund to make sure the order was complied with by the end of 2019.



Beijing has authorized 38 firework outlets for the 2019 Spring Festival, a 57.5 percent decrease from last year's 87 outlets, and only one company in Beijing is allowed to sell firecrackers and fireworks. The company has a total inventory of 40,000 boxes, a 46.7 percent decrease from 2018's 75,000 boxes, according to the Beijing Emergency Management Bureau.



Besides major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, more and more cities have started banning fireworks.



In recent years, people's passion for letting off fireworks during the Spring Festival holidays has been cooling across the country. According to a commentary in The Mirror, growing awareness among the Chinese people of firework bans has been a result of their growing consciousness of law, greater awareness of environmental protection and a more rational understanding of festival customs.

