Austria seeks to plug job gap

Employers woo refugees at employment fair

Austria's right-wing government might defend tough anti-immigration policies but employers were out to attract refugees at a special jobs fair last week as the country faced pressing labor shortages.



"Would you like to work in security? Please leave your CV with us" was a typical pitch.



The event in Vienna attracted bosses from virtually all of Austria's leading employers, from the national railway OeBB to construction giant Porr, the postal service and Telekom Austria.



Doughnuts, drinks and gadgets were also offered to 1,200 refugees selected by Austria's public employment service AMS. They were mainly Syrians and Afghans who had arrived in Austria during the 2015 migrant crisis.



The government-sponsored event aimed to help Austrian firms deal with a chronic labor shortage. In a country of 8.7 million people there are now around 160,000 job vacancies, with unemployment expected to fall to 4.6 percent this year from 4.9 percent in 2018.



Economic growth was steady at 2.7 percent in 2018, but "the biggest brake on growth at the moment is lack of labor," head of Austria's Chamber of Commerce Karlheinz Kopf, told AFP. "There is an urgent need for more labor in almost every sector, from manufacturing to tourism."



That was borne out by the number of jobs on offer at the fair, including 500 at OeBB, 400 at the Hofer supermarket chain, 350 at German retail co-operative Rewe and 200 at ­facilities management company Simacek.



According to official figures, 30,000 refugees are unemployed, a third of whom are less than 25 years old.



"These are people who can be trained and who have enormous potential," Kopf argued.



While many of the jobs on offer were fairly low-paid, the range of opportunities was wider than it might appear, said Gerhard Zummer, head of training at the Austrian subsidiary of German engineering ­giant Siemens.



His company had hundreds of posts vacant, spanning fields from electrical engineering to cloud technology to the internet of things.



"The important thing for us is to attract good candidates. Whether they're refugees or not isn't important, we look at their skills and then we can train them internally," Zummer said.





