China's former securities regulatory head Liu Shiyu moves to farm supply cooperative group

A worker shops at a store of a grass-roots supply cooperative in Rizhao, East China's Shandong Province in June 2016. Photo: VCG

Liu Shiyu, the former head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), who was replaced by the former governor of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Yi Huiman on Saturday, will serve as the deputy Party secretary of the All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives (ACFSMC).Established in July 1950 and led by the State Council, China's cabinet, the federation is a syndicate of grassroots supply cooperatives, called gongxiaoshe in Chinese. Labeled as a product of the planned economy, the cooperatives played a significant role in stabilizing prices and adjusting and controlling goods for dozens of years, agricultural analysts said.Pushing China's agricultural productivity through the socialized service system is what the ACFSMC should do, Ma Wenfeng, a senior analyst at Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultancy, told the Global Times on Sunday.He added that local cooperatives could consider purchasing grain from farmers and make more efforts on the market side.The sales of China's more than 30,000 cooperatives totaled 5.9 trillion yuan ($0.87 trillion) in 2018, according to the official website of the federation. That was more than twice Sinopec Corp's entire 2018 turnover.Born almost at the same time as the founding of the People's Republic of China, the cooperative was indispensable in every village and township during the era of the planned economy. Villagers used to buy farming tools, agricultural fertilizer and daily necessities at the cooperatives, as well as fuel, rice, cooking oil and salt.As a State-run "supermarket," the cooperatives were bustling at that time. A 50-year-old Beijinger surnamed Zhang told the Global Times on Sunday that only people who had both food coupons and money could buy food from the cooperatives in his village."Under the planned economy, there was no other way to buy daily necessities at that time. The government controlled food and oil purchases through cooperatives," he said.As a result, the cooperatives became very significant for farmers' lives and production, as the main channel of goods and commodity circulation in Chinese villages.In the 1980s, China's planned economy was moving toward a socialist market economy thanks to reform and opening-up. The federation began to wane and people made derogatory comments to describe the department: "A glimpse of a large courtyard and shabby houses meant it must be the supply cooperative."With growing and flourishing retail stores in 1990s, many gongxiaoshe encountered the problems of insolvency and collapsed. However, many elderly farmers in China still had a good impression about the supply and marketing cooperatives, and they refer to "buying stuff in stores" as "going to the cooperatives," even today.In 1995, China's authorities called for reforms of the cooperatives and recovered the ACFSMC. A milestone for cooperatives appeared in 2010 when the China Co-op Group was established, being wholly owned by the ACFSMC. This was seen as a key move to enter the market economy, according to analysts.As of January 2018, more than 10,000 cooperatives had been recovered and the total number of grassroots supply cooperatives reached 30,000. The system's coverage rate across villages and townships rose from 56 percent in 2012 to 95 percent in 2018, according to the ACFSMC.The major purpose of the ACFSMC is to serve Chinese farmers in rural areas."It focuses on providing services, such as offering agricultural materials, fertilizer and technical instruction to farmers. At present, the ACFSMC also helps Chinese farmers with agricultural product sales," Ma said, noting the department should care about every step of the agricultural industrial chain in order to protect and help Chinese farmers amid the downward productivity of the Chinese agricultural industry.Liu worked at Agricultural Bank of China in 2014. His knowledge of the rural economy is an advantage for his new job as the top leader of the ACFSMC, Li Jin, chief researcher of the China Business Research Center, told the Global Times on Sunday."Connecting China's countryside and markets is the next key task for Liu. It also means that there is huge space for the ACFSMC to explore in the agriculture market," Li noted.The China Co-op Group and its subsidiary corporations are very important for China's agriculture industry. For example, China National Agricultural Means of Production Group is China's largest exporter of fertilizer and China's Recycling Development Corp is the largest recycling company in the country.