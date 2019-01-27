US shutdown points to underlying weaknesses

Friday witnessed the end of the longest-ever US government shutdown, which lasted for over a month since December 22, 2018. But the issue that started it, border security, remains unresolved.



As a tug-of-war between US President Donald Trump's administration and the Congress over the wall on the Mexico border, the longest shutdown in US history have had a crippling effect on government and employees.



On January 19, Trump offered a temporary compromise proposal to end the shutdown in exchange for wall funding; but it was rejected by the Democratic Party which has a majority in the House of Representatives.



Given the complexity of the situation, it's hard to find a resolution or a decent compromise. The closure has revealed deep-seated problems in governance in addition to highlighting far-reaching effects on American society.



First, the government shutdown has become an essential bargaining chip in bitter US partisan politics. Bringing inconvenience to people's lives, the shutdown is a travesty of democracy.



Second, in the form of disputes over the border wall issue, the shutdown reflects the underlying crisis of US national identity.



Is immigration a burden or a source of vitality for the US? Democrats and Republicans have different answers.



Democrats support diversity, trust the US' power of assimilation, and firmly believe that immigrants are continuously shaping America. On the contrary, Republicans led by Trump hark back to the 19th century white supremacy theory and believe that the American identity is threatened by the influx of migrants.



Third, by the end of this year, the warm-up for 2020's general election will begin.



Trump has raised the wall funding issue even though the opposition rules the House intending to win votes of his original supporters. Similarly, the Democratic Party has chosen to take an uncompromising stance to keep its constituents happy. Both parties have been trying to create and deepen divisions to seek a favorable election outcome for themselves.



Fourth, the shutdown's adverse impact on the country must be looked at objectively.



The over-30-day closure of certain federal governmental agencies and departments will heighten pessimism over the US economy, hamper stock market operations as well as US foreign trade policy implementation, and may lead to an increase in unemployment at the end of the year.



Without getting paid, some federal employees even have trouble putting food on the table as the shutdown drags on. According to American Broadcasting Corporation, on January 18, hundreds of furloughed federal workers lined up to get free meals at a food bank "on Pennsylvania Avenue — not far from the White House and Capitol." CNN also reported that "more federal employees are being called back to work - without pay, at least for the foreseeable future - to keep key things running smoothly."



In addition, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, a US consumer confidence barometer, slumped to 90.7 this month, marking its lowest since October 2016. On the same day, John Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, warned that "the government shutdown will cut into quarterly GDP growth by as much as 1 percent," Forbes reported.



Since the federal system has set a solid foundation for US political structure, state governments stay unaffected. Each state enjoys high autonomy and independence in economic, legal, and social affairs. As a result, the state governments are able to function smoothly.



However, if the shutdown lasts too long, the debate on federal government functioning may become explosive seeking to find ways around the closure.



On the whole, the partial government shutdown is an inevitable outcome of the US political system. Its frequency poses a challenge to the US, but even with the problem clearly in sight, there is no solution.



The author is a professor with the Institute of International Relations at China Foreign Affairs University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn





