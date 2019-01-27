Jamaica’s Fraser-Pryce eyes return to peak form

Three-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce exuded confidence of returning to her peak form following an easy 7.21-second clocking over 60 meters at the Queen's/Grace Jackson Invitational meet in Kingston on Saturday.



"This year I'm just looking forward to putting the pieces together and try to get back to where I was, and so far [coach] Stephen Francis and I have been working and I'm just excited about the outcome [of today's race]," the Jamaican told reporters moments after crossing the finishing line.



The 32-year-old's career-best 10.70 seconds in 2012 is the joint fourth-fastest time ever over 100 meters along with compatriot Elaine Thompson.



Fraser-Pryce, who ran in Section 2, exploded from the block and pulled away for an easy win ahead of training partner and Rio Olympics 100-meter and 200-meter gold medalist Thompson who came second in her season debut at 7.24 seconds.



Fraser-Pryce, who will be attempting to become to first athlete - male or female - to win four world 100-meter titles ­after victories in 2009, 2013 and 2015, said her preparation had been progressing well.



"To be honest, it's still a work in progress, last year was a bit choppy but nonetheless it was a success coming back from having my son," the two-time Olympic 100-meter champion added.



"I'm feeling good and I'm excited about the upcoming season and I'm putting in the work and trusting the process," added Fraser-Pryce, who return to competition in 2018 with the season best 10.98 after taking 2017 off to have her first child.



Fraser-Pryce's 7.21 ranks as the joint third fastest over 60 meters under any condition this season.



"It's my first race so I can't complain. There are many more to come so I'm just praying that I can stay injury-free and also I just wish all the best to all the athletes that will be representing Jamaica this year..." she added.





