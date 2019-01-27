



Volunteers march to Manila Bay in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 27, 2019. Around 5,000 volunteers participated in the "solidarity walk" that marks the start of the government's rehabilitation project of Manila Bay. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Volunteers pick up trash along the coast of Manila Bay in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 27, 2019. Around 5,000 volunteers participated in the "solidarity walk" that marks the start of the government's rehabilitation project of Manila Bay. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Members of the Philippine Bureau of Fire carry shovels, rakes, and broomsticks as they join other volunteers in cleaning up Manila Bay in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 27, 2019. Around 5,000 volunteers participated in the "solidarity walk" that marks the start of the government's rehabilitation project of Manila Bay. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Volunteers march to Manila Bay in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 27, 2019. Around 5,000 volunteers participated in the "solidarity walk" that marks the start of the government's rehabilitation project of Manila Bay. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)