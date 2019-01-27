Suppliers, vendors prepare products to meet shopping demands ahead of Spring Festival

Villagers arrange cabbages to be sold to the markets in big cities at Liying Village of Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2019. The Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 5 this year, serves as an important occasion for family reunions and marks the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year. It is a Chinese tradition to buy goods ranging from food to home appliances to celebrate the festival. Suppliers and vendors around the country have prepared plenty of products to meet shopping demands during the holiday spending spree. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Bi Hong (L) designs new dress for a customer at a studio ahead of the Spring Festival at Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Foreign visitors learn to cook fried bean curd at a fair selling local specialties from mountainous areas in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A villager makes Chinese knots in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in Xinchang Village of Xingtai County, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Chen Lei)

Workers unload containers full of goods for upcoming Spring Festival at Dahongmen Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

An exhibitor promotes products from Russia at a fair held for the Spring Festival at Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Genhou)