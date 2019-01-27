Djokovic claims record 7th Aussie title

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the championship point in his men's singles final match against Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday in Melbourne. Photo: VCG

An imperious Novak Djokovic won a record magnificent seventh Australian Open title by routing Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 Sunday with a display of flawless tennis.The Serbian world No.1 dominated the Spanish second seed to win his 15th Grand Slam title in just two hours and four minutes on Rod Laver Arena.It put Djokovic, 31, out on his own ahead of Roger Federer and Roy Emerson, who both won six Australian Open men's singles titles.Djokovic dropped to his knees and kissed the ground after vanquishing his greatest rival."I'm just trying to contemplate on the journey in the last 12 months," said an emotional Djokovic, pausing for breath to compose himself and not become tearful."I had the surgery exactly 12 months ago," he added, referring to an elbow operation that saw him slump out of the world's top 20 before bouncing back to win Wimbledon and the US Open."To be standing now here in front of you today and managing to win this title and three out of four Slams, this is amazing. I am speechless."The pair's only previous final in Australia, in 2012, developed into a record-breaking five-hour 53-minute slugfest: the longest in Grand Slam history.A repeat of that epic never materialized with Nadal uncharacteristically nervous at the start and Djokovic taking an immediate advantage that he would never relinquish."Even if tonight was not my best day of course I had someone that played a lot better than me tonight," said Nadal."I have been going through tough moments in the last year. I was not able to play until the first round here. Even if tonight was not my night it's so important for me to be where I am coming back from injury."Djokovic was in total control on his own delivery and won his first four service games without conceding a single point, even inducing Nadal to miss a forehand completely on the way to grabbing the set in 36 minutes.The second set followed a similar pattern, with Djokovic racing through games on his own serve, while Nadal struggled to hold.The pressure told in the fifth game and Djokovic broke again when Nadal hit a lob volley long after an exchange at the net.The on-song Serb was so fired up he broke Nadal again to go to 5-2 before serving out for a two-set lead with three aces in a row with just one hour 16 minutes on the clock.The statistics were as telling as the scoreline: Djokovic had served eight aces to Nadal's one and made just four unforced errors while the Spaniard had coughed up 20.When Djokovic broke again in the third game of the third set it was just a matter of how quickly he would finish off Nadal.The end was swift, as Djokovic withstood one break point at 3-2 before administering the last rites in a flurry of winners off both wings.