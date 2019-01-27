Crested ibises bred at Chimelong Birds Park in Guangzhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/27 19:58:30

Crested ibises are seen at the Chimelong Birds Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 26, 2019. A total of 150 crested ibises, a bird once thought to be extinct, have been bred in the past seven years at the park. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

