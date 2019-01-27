US, Taliban see significant progress in talks

Sticking points remain in attempts to end America’s longest war

The United States and the Taliban said Saturday they had made substantial headway in negotiations to end the 17-year US war in Afghanistan, although sticking points remained.



Zalmay Khalilzad, who was named by President Donald Trump's administration to find a way out of the war, held an unusually long six days of talks with Taliban representatives in Qatar.



"Meetings here were more productive than they have been in the past. We made significant progress on vital issues," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.



Khalilzad - who headed to Qatar after talks in Afghanistan and its key neighbors - said he was returning to Kabul to discuss the negotiations.



"We will build on the momentum and resume talks shortly. We have a number of issues left to work out," he tweeted.



"Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and 'everything' must include an intra-Afghan dialogue and comprehensive cease-fire."



While he has not given details, floated proposals include a withdrawal by the United States of its troops in return for Taliban guarantees not to shelter foreign extremists - the initial reason for the US intervention. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later tweeted he had heard "encouraging news" from Khalilzad.



"The US is serious about pursuing peace, preventing #Afghanistan from continuing to be a space for international terrorism & bringing forces home," he added.



"Working with the Afghan gov't & all interested parties, the US seeks to strengthen Afghan sovereignty, independence & prosperity."



Trump is eager to end America's longest war, launched shortly after September 11, 2001. He already said he will pull half of the 14,000 US troops out.



Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that while there was "progress" at the meetings, reports of an agreement on a cease-fire and talks with Kabul "are not true."



"Since issues are of critical nature and need comprehensive discussions, therefore it was decided that talks about unresolved matters will resume in similar future meetings," he said in a statement.



But a senior Taliban commander sounded optimistic after the talks with the Afghan-born Khalilzad, who played key diplomatic roles in former president George W. Bush's administration.





