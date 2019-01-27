‘Yellow vests’ clash with cops on city streets

Thousands of "yellow vest" protesters returned to the streets of France Saturday to protest President Emmanuel Macron
's policies, clashing with police in cities and challenging his bid to quell the movement.
Police fired tear gas and water cannon to push back protesters at Place de la Bastille in Paris, one of the regular protest areas, as demonstrators threw stones from a building site.
The local prefecture reported 223 arrests in Paris, while the interior ministry estimated numbers for the 11th week of protests were at 69,000 across France, compared with 84,000 last Saturday.
The protests erupted in November over Macron's economic reforms, but have since grown into wider rallies calling for the resignation of the former investment banker who critics say is out of touch with the struggles of ordinary French people.
In Paris and other cities, the "yellow vest" movement had called for the protests to continue into the night.
But police quickly dispersed several hundred protesters in the capital's symbolic Republique square, using stun grenades as well as tear gas and water cannon to clear the area, AFP journalists said.
Clashes erupted in Nantes in western France and in the southern city of Montpellier where a policeman was injured by "a pyrotechnic device," said a statement from the prefecture.
In Paris the official count was 4,000 demonstrators against 7,000 the previous weekend.