Provincial links to database

Public data from provincial and city governments of Southwest China's Guizhou Province will be connected to the Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry Co, the operator of Apple's iCloud service in China, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



The province aims to improve the integration and sharing mechanism of government data resources and create a unified government data-sharing and exchange system, the report said. Guiyang will also promote an integrated application demonstration project of 5G experimental network in 2019, Xinhua said.

