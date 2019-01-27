China-Australia trade growth slows as bilateral political discord takes bite





Consumers taste Australian wines at an exhibition in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. File photo: VCG

The growth of Australia's trade with China shrank by more than two-thirds in 2018 amid strained political ties, and analysts said on Sunday it remains to be seen how bilateral trade will perform in 2019.On January 23, China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) released figures showing that Australia's trade with China stood at 1 trillion yuan ($149.3 billion), up 8.9 percent year-on-year. That growth figure was nearly 30 percent in 2017. China's exports to Australia grew 11.4 percent while imports were up 7.8 percent.The growth rates were dismal compared with 2017, when a free trade agreement boosted bilateral trade and sent the figure up 29.1 percent to 923.41 billion yuan, GAC figures showed. China's exports to Australia were up 13.9 percent and imports up 37.2 percent during that year, and China held about 30 percent of Australia's export market.Australian wine exports to China slowed to an 18 percent growth rate year-on-year to reach sales of $1.14 billion in 2018. The growth rate was less than one-third of 2017's dizzying level of 63 percent, according to industry site drinkscentral.com.au in January.Shipments of iron ore by Australia to Chinese ports inched up just 1.0 percent year-on-year to stand at 724 million tons, according to shipping site elane.com on January 5. Monthly shipments since September have been lower than 2017 levels.But the country's beef exports to China gained by 48 percent in 2018 year-on-year to 162,000 tons, said a report by industry portal beefcentral.com on January 3."Strained political ties undercut China-Australia trade in 2018," said Zhang Jiayuan, partner at Beijing-based Ransenhuizhi Investment Fund Management Co.Zhang said the global economic outlook damaged by the China-US trade war was one reason for much slower trade growth between the two countries.Relations between Australia and China have soured since the country accused China in late 2017 of meddling in domestic affairs. The country then in August blocked Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei Technologies Co from supplying 5G equipment.Some Australian winemakers claimed around the middle of last year that their goods were held up at Chinese ports."Australia put up multiple obstacles, making it difficult for Chinese to buy property to emigrate. The health, dairy and food industries were affected as China imposed more stringent rules," Zhang noted.The slower growth was also caused by slump in commodity prices in 2018, said Chen Fengying, a research fellow at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.Analysts said despite improving signs in bilateral ties, the 2019 bilateral trade picture is yet to be seen.Rajiv Biswas, APAC chief economist with IHS Markit, said that Australia's trade relationship with China has become a key growth engine for Australia's economy over the past three decades, and one of the important reasons why the Australian economy has not experienced a recession for the past 27 years.Looking into 2019, Biswas said a further round of tariff liberalization that took effect on January 1 will provide a further boost to bilateral trade flows."Australian farmers will benefit from the latest round of tariff reductions, as products such as wine, seafood, fruit and vegetables as well as some dairy products benefit from zero-tariff rates entering the vast Chinese consumer market," Biswas told the Global Times on Sunday."Australia is now taking a wait-and-see stance, to see how China and the US will end their disputes and take concrete actions. So it will be a while to see how this would affect trade," Zhang said."What China can purchase from Australia, China can buy elsewhere," Chen told the Global Times on Sunday."In 2019, as China rolls out more investment products, demand for commodities will rise and commodity prices are less likely to drop further, so in the short term, trade between China and Australia should be stable," Chen said.