Soros launches ideological offensive with open society

US billionaire investor George Soros launched a scathing attack on China at the World Economic Forum on Thursday, labeling China as the most dangerous opponent of "open societies" and called on the West to crack down on Chinese tech companies being used for "authoritarian control."
"If these companies [ZTE and Huawei] came to dominate the 5G market, they would present an unacceptable security risk for the rest of the world," Soros said.
Soros is 89 years old. It's not the first time that the aged hedge fund tycoon grabbed global headlines by making inflammatory remarks against China. Three years ago also on the Davos
, he made waves by saying that China was heading for a hard landing. This time, he used Davos, a platform for strengthening global cooperation, to mobilize a crackdown on Chinese tech companies and resist China. This has gone way too far.
Soros is a capitalist who accumulated his wealth from capitalizing off catastrophes such as the Asian financial crisis of 1997. For two decades, he is seen by some as behind economic collapse and social instability of several countries. It sounds like a joke when such a nefarious tycoon talked about "open societies."
China is not an "open society" based on the Western definition. China has opted for a political and democratic system that is different from the West-style democracy, which has made it an ideological foe of the US and other Western countries. 5G mobile communication technology will bring about a global technological revolution, which will inject new impetus to the development and progress of the world, and will make people's lives better. But why would it pose an "unacceptable security risk" if Chinese companies dominate the 5G market, as if 5G technology can only be led by so-called "open societies," particularly the US?
The original "sin" of Chinese high-tech products, no matter how good and popular they are, is that they are from the ideological foe China. By slandering China as an enemy of the "open societies," Soros was justifying the undemocratic hegemony of the US in high-tech development and crackdown on China's tech giant Huawei. At a time that China and the US are in negotiations for a trade deal and the chances of reaching an agreement are getting bigger, Soros shouldn't deliver such irresponsible and extreme remarks to fuel confrontation.
Look at what so-called "open societies" have done across the world. For a long time, "open societies" led by the US have incited color revolution in other countries they deem undemocratic, causing chaos and turbulence. Such an open society as the US carried out surveillance on many other countries under the PRISM program. Shouldn't we have good reasons to believe that it's more likely to be a bigger threat if the US dominates the 5G market?