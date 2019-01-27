Resignation reveals political interference

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday he had "asked for and accepted John McCallum's resignation as Canada's Ambassador to China," further pushing McCallum's truth-telling to the cusp of public opinion and disclosing the political factors behind Meng Wanzhou's case.



McCallum told Chinese-language media in Canada last week that Meng had "quite good arguments," including "political involvement by comments from Donald Trump on her case." Under pressure from Canadian politicians and media outlets, he then apologized for the remarks by saying he "misspoke."



On Friday, however, McCallum again told the Toronto Star that "if (the US) drops the extradition request, that would be great for Canada."



McCallum held positions in the Canadian cabinet for years, but had strong personal ties with China and his wife is of Chinese ethnicity. A number of Canadians are well aware that his remarks are true. Being besieged and eventually fired can be put down to the political incorrectness of his words in the current Canada.



According to Associated Press quoted by VOA Chinese, Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China, said McCallum's remarks are true but he should have kept his mouth shut. The Daily Herald also reported that Robert Bothwell, a professor at the University of Toronto, said, "McCallum may be right on the extradition case, and the arguments to be used for the defense."



Ottawa is now as sensitive as a frightened bird. A few words by the ambassador should not have posed any impact on court decisions. Nonetheless, judging from the reactions of many politicians and journalists in Canada, McCallum's remarks are like a dreadful monster.



What happened to the "legal state"? The only explanation lies probably in a guilty conscience. Ottawa has recognized clearly that arresting Meng was against the basic legal spirit. McCallum commented on Meng's case several times and didn't even stop after apologizing as the entire Canadian political arena swayed.



As a senior politician, McCallum unexpectedly played the role of the little boy laying bare the facts in The Emperor's New Clothes. How embarrassed those who try hard to preserve political correctness must be!



Ottawa is forcibly creating a favorable public opinion atmosphere toward extradition. Is that appropriate behavior for a country ruled by law: To set the tone for right and wrong before the court trial begins?



Meng's case has revealed the weakness of the rule of law in Canada. Many commentators consider that this case has stuck Ottawa in the middle of Washington and Beijing. The truth is that they knew the geopolitics in the case from the very beginning, but were afraid to point them out.



As a Chinese folk saying goes, "You cannot live the life of a whore and expect a monument to your chastity." Canada is a country worthy of respect, but some Canadians must be reminded that they are now refusing to face up to the moral predicament. They are against moral righteousness while deceiving themselves to believe that they can be honored as moral models.



Meng's case seems to be protracted. If Canada insists on wrong practice, it must pay for it.





