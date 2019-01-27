Unceasing vulnerability





Pictured are escaped survivors of battling between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and fighters from the Islamic State (IS) group in the Syrian village of Baghuz after a desert crossing in the back of a truck to a region controlled by the SDF in the countryside of the Deir Ezzor province on Saturday. The SDF, backed by air strikes of the US-led coalition, are fighting to expel the last IS fighters from a few hamlets in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor. For days, hundreds have been fleeing what remains of the so-called Hajin pocket east of the Euphrates, SDF officials say. Photo: AFP