Market catches fire in Kabul, goods worth millions dollars turns to ashes





Photo taken on Jan. 27, 2019 shows a burning market in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. A busy market caught fire in Kabul on Sunday and goods worth millions of US dollars have turned to ashes, Najib Danish the spokesman for Interior Ministry said. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

A busy market caught fire in Kabul of Afghanistan on Sunday and goods worth millions of US dollars have turned to ashes, Najib Danish the spokesman for Interior Ministry said.More than 50 shops have been damaged or utterly burned to ashes, the official said, adding that police have cordoned off the area to check theft and stealing from the damaged shops in the five-story market located in Police District 1.The official also added that the firefighters are battling to extinguish the fire, started at 07:00 a.m. local time.However, Danish could not give the reason for the fire, saying investigation is underway.Meantime, eyewitnesses say that hundreds of shops had been burned to ashes or badly damaged in the busy market.