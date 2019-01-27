Market catches fire in Kabul, goods worth millions dollars turns to ashes

Photo taken on Jan. 27, 2019 shows a burning market in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. A busy market caught fire in Kabul on Sunday and goods worth millions of US dollars have turned to ashes, Najib Danish the spokesman for Interior Ministry said. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)
Fire fighters work at the site of a fire in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Jan. 27, 2019. A busy market caught fire in Kabul on Sunday and goods worth millions of US dollars have turned to ashes, Najib Danish the spokesman for Interior Ministry said. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)
Photo taken on Jan. 27, 2019 shows the site of a fire in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. A busy market caught fire in Kabul on Sunday and goods worth millions of US dollars have turned to ashes, Najib Danish the spokesman for Interior Ministry said. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)
Photo taken on Jan. 27, 2019 shows the site of a fire in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. A busy market caught fire in Kabul on Sunday and goods worth millions of US dollars have turned to ashes, Najib Danish the spokesman for Interior Ministry said. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)