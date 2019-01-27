North Korea promulgates ginseng law





Two saleswomen display ginseng in a shop in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province. The ginseng, very popular among local residents, are freshly transported from Changbai Mountain, Northeast China's Jilin Province by airplanes. The first patch of over 5,000 ginseng was sold out as soon as it arrived. Jilin is China's major producer of ginseng, accounting for 80 percent of the total output in the country and 70 percent of the total production worldwide. Photo: IC