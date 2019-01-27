Petition against email not to use Chinese

Almost 1.4 billion people around the world speak Chinese while more and more want to learn it. Photo: VCG

Chinese students' petition letter for a thorough investigation into a faculty member of Duke University, whose email asking Chinese students not to use Chinese went viral on social media, has received more than 1,500 signatures.Students have lodged a formal petition to the school, asking for a "full-scale investigation" into the incident surrounding Megan Neely's email and the actions of unnamed faculty members.Neely was director of the Biostatistics Master Program of Duke University. She stepped down on Saturday after students expressed strong opposition against her email.Professor Don Taylor of the Academic Council, who oversees faculty conduct, has responded to the petition letter and committed to investigation, the drafting committee of the petition letter told the Global Times in an exclusive statement.Two of Neely's colleagues, whose names were not given, heard Chinese students speaking Chinese loudly in the study area, read the email.The two unnamed colleagues asked Neely to help them identify these students in case they had "interviewed for an internship or asked to work with them for a master's project."Neely wrote in the email, "To international students, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE keep these unintended consequences in mind when you choose to speak in Chinese in the building."