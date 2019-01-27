Returned Tibetans encouraged to promote ethnic unity





Tibet regional government has encouraged returned overseas Tibetans and relatives of Tibetans living abroad to help promote ethnic unity and oppose separatist activities.A tea party was held on Wednesday in Lhasa, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, where returned overseas Tibetans and relatives of Tibetans living abroad were invited to greet the Spring Festival and Tibetan New Year, the Tibet Daily reported on Sunday.Lhapa Donrup, Party secretary of Lhasa Municipal Bureau of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, attended the tea party, where he encouraged the returned overseas Tibetans and relatives of Tibetans living abroad to support the policies of the Communist Party of China, uphold national unity and resolutely oppose separatist activities, according to the report.Lhapa Donrup also encouraged them to support the reform and development in Lhasa, help promote the Party's policies to overseas Tibetans so that Tibetans living overseas can learn about the real Tibet.A representative of returned overseas Tibetans who came back with his family in 1986 said that he had witnessed Tibet's economic and social changes in these years and himself had enjoyed the fruit of these development.Zhu Weiqun, former head of the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told the Global Times on Sunday "the situation of overseas Tibetans is complicated, including the reasons why they left Tibet and their living conditions."Some Tibetans left to earn money, and some had blindly followed the Dalai Lama, but then returned due to China's economic development and improvement in living conditions, according to Zhu.Zhu noted that "returned Tibetans should tell those who are abroad and still don't know the true conditions of Tibet."Tibet's GDP grew about 10 percent in 2018, the 26th straight year that Tibet has recorded double-digit GDP growth. Tibet's GDP was estimated at more than 140 billion yuan ($21 billion) last year.The 14th Dalai Lama fled abroad in 1959 with a small group of followers. His group is driven by the political goal of achieving "Tibetan independence."The official statistics of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council show that there are about 200,000 Tibetans living overseas, mainly in 40 countries such as India, Bhutan, the US and Switzerland, China National Radio reported in July 2014