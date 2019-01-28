Xi and his wife meet senior DPRK official, watch art performance

Xi Jinping (C), general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan meet with Ri Su Yong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee, vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee and director of the party's International Department, who led an art troupe from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan on Sunday met with Ri Su Yong, a senior official from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and watched a performance by DPRK artists.Ri, a member of the Political Bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee, vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee and director of the party's International Department, is leading an art troupe to visit China.This visit, as an important cultural exchange activity for implementing the consensus reached by the two sides, as well as a significant event in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-DPRK diplomatic relationship, will be a great success to cement friendship between the two peoples, Xi said.Ri extended to Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan warm greetings and good wishes from Kim Jong Un, chairman of the WPK and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, and his wife Ri Sol Ju.Xi asked Ri to convey the cordial greetings and good wishes to Kim and his wife.Xi said he and Kim had reached important consensus on the development of China-DPRK party-to-party and state-to-state relations in the new era during their four meetings since 2018.China stands ready to work with the DPRK to implement the important consensus reached by the two sides, so as to better benefit the two peoples and contribute to world peace, stability, development and prosperity, Xi said.Art and cultural exchange is an important, unique and traditional component in bilateral ties, Xi said, calling for joint efforts in implementing the consensus on strengthening art and cultural exchanges and cooperation, so as to consolidate the foundation of good will of the people, carry forward traditional friendship, and promote the development of respective socialist cultures.Ri expressed gratitude to Xi and his wife for watching the performance.This visit and art performance represented Kim's deep feelings to Xi and the DPRK people's profound friendship with the Chinese people, Ri said.The DPRK side will earnestly implement the important consensus reached by Kim and Xi, strengthen friendly cooperation and contribute to writing a new chapter in DPRK-China friendship, Ri added.The performance featured famous and popular songs in both the DPRK and China.The visit of the DPRK art troupe is at the invitation of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.