Chinese tourism exhibit shines at prominent US travel show

An exhibition showcasing China's tourist and cultural attractions became the highlight of the 16th New York Times Travel Show held at the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan, which concluded on Sunday.
Organized by the Ministry of Culture
and Tourism of China, the exhibition has caught the eyes of thousands of visitors with distinctive Chinese cultural elements familiar to local Americans, such as huge posters of giant panda
s and Spring Festival decorations surrounding the booth.
Demonstrations of calligraphy-writing and Tai Ji-practicing also ran through the three-day event, which have allured visitors to join and experience the essence of traditional Chinese culture.
Meanwhile, thousands of brochures containing recommended traveling routes and sites in China were handed out to potential tourists. The organizer also teamed up with prominent local travel agencies and several Chinese airlines to design specific tourism products catering to local people's interests and tastes.
Kuang Lin, chief of China National Tourist Office, New York, said the exhibition aimed to demonstrate China's charm through both its amazing culture and breathtaking landscape, making tourism an important booster of bilateral exchanges between China and the United States.
The New York Times Travel Show is the largest of its kind in North America. The 2019 edition of the show has seen over 550 exhibitors and more than 30,000 professional attendees from around the world.