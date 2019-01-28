Chinese Embassy in Lebanon celebrates Chinese New Year with UN peacekeepers

The Chinese Embassy in Lebanon celebrated on Saturday the upcoming Chinese New Year with Chinese peacekeepers in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



More than 200 people, including Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian, UNIFIL chief Stefano Del Col and Lebanese political and military officials, attended the celebration.



Musicians from Chongqing, a major city in southwestern China, presented a concert to convey greetings to the Chinese peacekeepers, sharing the moment with all UNIFIL troop-contributing countries.



Meanwhile, the choir of Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, presented the "Ode to Peace" which has a special meaning to southern Lebanon.



Wang emphasized the crucial role played by the UNIFIL in maintaining the peace of southern Lebanon.



"All UNIFIL peacekeeping forces, including Chinese peacekeepers, stationed far away from their motherlands and loved ones, doing their best to ensure the stability of another country, practicing the UN oath of keeping world peace," he said, expressing his appreciation for the troops' hard efforts.



Meanwhile, Del Col said the Chinese contingent has been an integral part of the UNIFIL since 2006.



"You contribute to the mission by working harmoniously toward peace and stability in South Lebanon, carrying out activities such as mine clearance, engineering construction, maintenance, medical aid as well as humanitarian assistance," he said.



Del Col called upon all troops to keep their cooperative work with dedication in pursuit of the UNIFIL's mission.



He also called upon troops to work in cooperation with the government of Lebanon and the Lebanese army.

