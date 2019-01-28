Villagers perform yangge dance to celebrate upcoming Spring Festival in Shandong

Villagers perform yangge dance to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Zhangcun Town of Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 27, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zhu Chunxiao)

Villagers perform yangge dance to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Zhangcun Town of Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 27, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zhu Chunxiao)

Villagers perform dragon dance to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Zhangcun Town of Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 27, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Zhu Chunxiao)