People across China busy preparing for upcoming Lunar New Year

People select lunar new year decorations at a street market in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

People select lunar new year goods at a street market in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

People select lunar new year decorations at a street market in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 27, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Long Yi)

People select lunar new year decorations at a street market in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 26, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Shuting)

A child accompanied by his mother selects toy windmill at a street market in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

People select lunar new year goods at a street market in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

People select handicrafts on a food and culture street in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 26, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

People select lunar new year decorations at a street market in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 26, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Shuting)

People select lunar new year decorations at a street market in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 27, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

People select lunar new year decorations at a street market in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 26, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Shuting)

People visit a food and culture street in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 26, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

People experience piying opera, or shadow puppet performance, on a food and culture street in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 26, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

People select traditional snacks on a food and culture street in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 26, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

A vendor arranges handicrafts on a food and culture street in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 26, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

A vendor arranges handicrafts on a food and culture street in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 26, 2019. People across China are busy preparing for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)