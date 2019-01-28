People select ornaments for Spring Festival in Qingdao, E China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/28 10:12:20

People select ornaments for Spring Festival on a market in Licun Village of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 27, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

People select ornaments for Spring Festival on a market in Licun Village of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 27, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

People select ornaments for Spring Festival on a market in Licun Village of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 27, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus