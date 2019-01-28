At least 15 killed, 30 injured after hotel collapse in Peru

Photo provided by the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) shows rescuers working at the site where the wall and roof of a hotel collapsed during a wedding ceremony in the Tamburco district, Abancay province of the department of Apurimac, southern Peru, on Jan. 27, 2019. At least 15 people were killed and 30 others injured after the wall and roof of a hotel collapsed in southern Peruvian department of Apurimac, the Indeci said on Sunday. (Xinhua/Indeci)

At least 15 people were killed and 30 others injured after the wall and roof of a hotel collapsed in southern Peruvian department of Apurimac, the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) said on Sunday.The accident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. local time (0530 GMT) on Sunday in Hotel Alhambra in the Tamburco district, Abancay province of the department of Apurimac where a wedding ceremony was taking place, said Indeci chief Jorge Chavez.The official said that the collapse of the hotel was caused by heavy rains that have been battering the area.