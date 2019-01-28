Citizens select, purchase plants for Spring Festival in Hainan, S China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/28 11:01:38

Citizens select and purchase plants to prepare for the upcoming Spring Festival at a flower market in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 27, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
