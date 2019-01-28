Winter storm hits Toronto, Canada

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/28 11:05:51

A man uses a snowblower to clear snow from the sidewalk in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 27, 2019. A winter storm hit the Toronto area on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

A man walks his dog in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 27, 2019. A winter storm hit the Toronto area on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

A snowplow clears snow from the sidewalk in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 27, 2019. A winter storm hit the Toronto area on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

Snowplows clear the runways at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 27, 2019. A winter storm hit the Toronto area on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

