People visit Memorial to Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin

A woman walks in the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Jan. 27, 2019. The memorial, located in the center of Berlin, was built to remember the up to six million Jews killed in Nazi Germany during World War II. In 2005, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution which designated Jan. 27 as the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, the day when Auschwitz death camp was liberated in 1945. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

