Poland marks 74th anniversary of Auschwitz death camp liberation

Soldiers are seen during the Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration service at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. This Sunday marks the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in which over 1.1 million people were exterminated during the Nazi occupation of Poland. In 2005, the UN General Assembly designated January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.(Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)
A soldier blows a trumpet signifying the start of the Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration service at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. This Sunday marks the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in which over 1.1 million people were exterminated during the Nazi occupation of Poland. In 2005, the UN General Assembly designated January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)
Candles are lit during the Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration service at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. This Sunday marks the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in which over 1.1 million people were exterminated during the Nazi occupation of Poland. In 2005, the UN General Assembly designated January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.(Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)
A soldier is seen during the Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration service at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. This Sunday marks the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in which over 1.1 million people were exterminated during the Nazi occupation of Poland. In 2005, the UN General Assembly designated January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.(Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)
Dignitaries and guests are seen during the Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration service at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. This Sunday marks the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in which over 1.1 million people were exterminated during the Nazi occupation of Poland. In 2005, the UN General Assembly designated January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.(Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)
Soldiers are seen during the Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration service at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. This Sunday marks the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in which over 1.1 million people were exterminated during the Nazi occupation of Poland. In 2005, the UN General Assembly designated January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.(Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)
Soldiers are seen during the Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration service at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. This Sunday marks the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in which over 1.1 million people were exterminated during the Nazi occupation of Poland. In 2005, the UN General Assembly designated January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.(Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)
A soldier is seen during the Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration service at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. This Sunday marks the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in which over 1.1 million people were exterminated during the Nazi occupation of Poland. In 2005, the UN General Assembly designated January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.(Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)
A soldier is seen during the Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration service at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. This Sunday marks the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in which over 1.1 million people were exterminated during the Nazi occupation of Poland. In 2005, the UN General Assembly designated January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.(Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)
Members of the Polish scouting organization are seen during the Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration service at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. This Sunday marks the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in which over 1.1 million people were exterminated during the Nazi occupation of Poland. In 2005, the UN General Assembly designated January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)