Workers clean statue of Buddha to prepare for Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Indonesia

A worker cleans the statue of Buddha to prepare for the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Medan, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2019. The Chinese Lunar New Year will start from Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/YT Haryono)

A worker cleans the statue of Buddha to prepare for the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Medan, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2019. The Chinese Lunar New Year will start from Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/YT Haryono)

Workers clean the statue of Buddha to prepare for the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Medan, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2019. The Chinese Lunar New Year will start from Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/YT Haryono)