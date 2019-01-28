Prudence is what Canada needs to handle Meng case

Meng's case shows that Canada's policy toward China lacks independent strategic vision. Canada's independent politics and diplomatic policy are gradually aligning with that of the US.



Observers believe Washington is using Meng's case as a bargaining chip amid escalating trade tensions with Beijing. As Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington on Wednesday and Thursday for a new round of trade talks, how Meng's case evolves needs to be watched. Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei recently responded to journalists' questions, explaining the company's mission, technology, patent, future, independent functioning and Meng's case. This shows the top Chinese private enterprise's confidence in itself and in resolving Meng's case peacefully. "I trust the legal systems of Canada and the US to be open, just, and fair, and to reach a just conclusion," Ren said.



It is a crucial time for China and Canada to resolve Meng's case. The Canadian government shouldn't make more mistakes. The case shows that the Trudeau administration lacks strategic foresight on China-Canada relations and an independent policy toward Beijing. The government is under pressure from the opposition, public and elites, piling more uncertainty on Trudeau's reelection prospects. The Canadian government shouldn't resort to "microphone diplomacy" or escape from reality. Instead, it should bring closure to Meng's case by working together with the Chinese government and Huawei.



If Ottawa believes it can wash its hands of the matter just by handing over innocent Meng to Washington, it is completely wrong. First, the judicial procedure would be a long see-saw battle. Second, if the Canadian government insists on abiding by Washington's radical extradition request, Canada's stance on globalization and its independent diplomatic policy will suffer because of Trudeau's immature politics. Besides, Trudeau's reelection will also come under the shadow. Third, China-Canada trade ties, which made hard-won progress in recent years, will be seriously affected. Thus, it will further harm Canada's economy. It is hoped China, the US and Canada will eventually resolve Meng's case in an amicable way.



As the Trump administration pursues its national interest, Canada needs to join hands with more countries, especially China and other Asia-Pacific nations. This will help Canada diversify its economy and improve risks appetite. China could be Canada's new opportunity as the country is promoting the



The author is Executive Vice Director at the Center for Canadian Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn

