Daily life in Srinagar city, India-controlled Kashmir

A fisherman casts a net into a lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of India-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
Pigeons fly over a lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of India-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
A boatman rows his boat in a lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of India-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
A laundryman washes curtains in a lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of India-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)