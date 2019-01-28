Daily life in Srinagar city, India-controlled Kashmir

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/28 11:50:28

A fisherman casts a net into a lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of India-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

Pigeons fly over a lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of India-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A boatman rows his boat in a lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of India-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

A laundryman washes curtains in a lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of India-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)


 

Posted in: WORLD
