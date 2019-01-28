People hold placards as they attend a climate march in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2019. Brussels saw a massive march called "Rise for Climate" on Sunday, as tens of thousands of people called for the Belgian government increasing its efforts to deal with climate change. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A girl dressed like a rabbit attends a climate march in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2019. Brussels saw a massive march called "Rise for Climate" on Sunday, as tens of thousands of people called for the Belgian government increasing its efforts to deal with climate change. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)