China-US relations forge ahead despite twists and turns, says Chinese diplomat

China-US relations have forged ahead despite twists and turns, a senior Chinese diplomat said here Saturday night.



The development of China-US relations is attributed not only to the wisdom and efforts of the leaders of the two countries, but also to the contributions of the people from all walks of life, Chinese Consul General in Houston Li Qiangmin said at a concert presented by the Chinese Consulate General and the Asia Society Texas Center.



The Chinese diplomat said that "the cooperation between China and the southern United States is an important part of China-US relations" and that China has been the top three export markets for Texas, Georgia, Louisiana and Alabama for many years.



Dubbed "Greetings of Spring," the concert was held to mark the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, and to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China-US diplomatic relations as well as the visit to Houston by then Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping.



The concert featured traditional Chinese and western music played by local Chinese performers, as well as Peking opera and solos.



Present at the event were hundreds of guests from the local communities.

