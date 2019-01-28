Brazilian president heads to Sao Paulo for scheduled surgery

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro traveled on Sunday to Sao Paulo, where he is scheduled to undergo a reverse colostomy on Monday, official sources said.



Bolsonaro was stabbed in the torso during a campaign event in September, forcing him to undergo the surgery.



In Sao Paulo, he was admitted into the Albert Einstein Hospital for pre-surgical tests, according to a medical statement issued by the hospital.



Bolsonaro "underwent a pre-surgical clinical evaluation, (including) laboratory and imaging exams, with normal results," the hospital said.



According to presidential spokesperson Otavio Regos, Bolsonaro is expected be in recovery for a period of 10 days.



From the hospital, Bolsonaro posted a video on his social media account in which he thanked the show of support he has received.

