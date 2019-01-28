South China's Guangdong sets new target for economic growth this year

South China's Guangdong Province is set to achieve 6 percent to 6.5 percent in economic growth this year, said Governor Ma Xingrui Monday.



Guangdong, one of China's economic powerhouses, recorded a 6.8 percent GDP growth to hit 9.73 trillion yuan (about 1.44 trillion US dollars) last year, announced Ma Xingrui while delivering a government work report at the opening ceremony for the annual session of the provincial legislature.



Guangdong, as the gateway to the outside world, is a leading foreign trade player in the country, with its imports and exports topping 7.16 trillion yuan last year, a historic high and ranking the first in the country for the 33rd year in a row.

