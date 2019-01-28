Chinese industrial enterprises profits grow 10.3% in 2018 as reforms achieve progress

A worker at the electronic copper foil production line in Jiujiang Defu Technology Corp in East China's Jiangxi Province, on January 19. Photo: VCG

Profits of Chinese industrial enterprises that are above designated size reached 6.64 trillion yuan ($0.99 trillion) in 2018, increasing 10.3 percent year on year, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).Although the growth rate dropped by almost half, compared with the growth in 2017 (21 percent), overall China's industrial companies achieved fast growth and their reforms gained remarkable results with lower leverage ratios and enterprise costs, analysts said.The 10.3 percent is still above the country's GDP growth of 6.6 percent for last year, hence, overall, China's industrial enterprises witnessed fast growth in 2018, Liu Xuezhi, a senior analyst of the Bank of Communications, told the Global Times on Monday.Oil and gas drilling companies saw the biggest profit growth among the 41 industry sectors, realizing 4.4 times profits growth in 2018, on a year-on-year basis, said NBS official He Ping. He added other sectors such as coal mining, farming and food processing industries also had larger profit growth. However, profits of automobile manufacturers, non-ferrous metal smelting and electronic equipment manufacturing enterprises all fell last year."Upstream industry companies enjoyed fast growth in 2018 because of the recent five years' overcapacity cuts. Moreover, there used to be huge demand for electronic equipment, however, such demand seems satisfied for now," Liu said.Among the industrial enterprises above designated size, state-owned enterprises earned profits of 1.86 trillion yuan, growing 12.6 percent on a year-on-year basis. Profits for foreign industrial companies and those from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan reached 1.68 trillion yuan. Private Chinese industrial enterprises recorded 11.9 percent profit growth last year at 1.71 trillion yuan.The statistics showed the positive effects of China's supply-side structural reforms, especially in the key reform areas for the industrial sector, agreed both Liu and He."The decrease of 0.18 yuan costs and expenses, per hundred yuan of industrial companies' main business income, shows the remarkable results of cost reduction and lower taxation of industrial companies," Liu added.He predicted pressure will increase for Chinese industrial companies in the near term, because of the weakening demand from both domestic customers and overseas markets. He referenced the automobile industry as an example of excess supply."As a result, reforms such as overcapacity cuts and high-technology improvements should continue. Meanwhile, promoting consumption will be the key objective in 2019 for industrial companies," Liu said, adding lowering the tax or providing better services to customers might help.Global Times