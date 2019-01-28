Operation Earth seeks teenage volunteers for its climate change conservation programs

International Forum of Operation Earth on Climate Change and Biodiversity Conservation. Photo: Operation Earth

A plan to recruit teenagers as volunteers to help tackle global climate change was launched by Operation Earth at an international forum on climate change and biodiversity conservation held Thursday in Beijing.Operation Earth is a non-profit organization committed to global wildlife conservation, which has made achievements in protecting the Black Rhinoceros, a critically endangered species occur throughout southern and eastern Africa, including Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.The long-term plan is to recruit and train teenage volunteers to be the protectors of the earth, to assist China to realize its commitments on energy conservation and emission reduction in the Paris Agreement and the UN'S sustainable development goals for 2030."We will have forest research programs in South China's Wuyishan Mountain in June and July. We welcome students to join the programs during their summer holiday," Ren Haibao, director of mid-subtropical forest and climate change science research program, told the Global Times on Thursday.More than 600 teenagers joined various field research programs supported by the Operation Earth in 2018.