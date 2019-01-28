Taxation, loose monetary policies aggravate inequality

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT
The gap between rich and poor keeps widening as the wealth of the world's billionaires increased by $2.5 billion a day in 2018, according to a report by global charity organization Oxfam, released ahead of the yearly World Economic Forum in Davos
, Switzerland.
The report showed that the combined fortune of the 26 richest billionaires amounted to $1.4 trillion in 2018, equivalent to the total wealth of the 3.8 billion poorest people, or half the world's population. In 2017, the number of billionaires owning as much wealth as half the planet's population was 42, so this means that the global wealth is increasingly concentrated among a few rich people.
For instance, the world's richest man Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, saw his fortune rise to $112 billion in 2018, with just 1 percent of his fortune equivalent to the entire health budget of the 105 million people in Ethiopia. A recent Bloomberg analysis indicated that the fortune of 12 billionaires that attended the 2009 Davos forum soared by a combined $175 billion over the past 10 years. To a large extent, the 2008 US financial crisis and the Fed's efforts to implement excessive quantitative easing monetary policy, which led to too much market liquidity and pushed up assets prices, had contributed to the rapid increase in these rich people's wealth over the past decade.
However, only limited percentage of the global taxation revenue comes from the taxation on fortune. In other words, the taxation system in various countries is not reasonable for setting too low taxation rates for those who have substantial wealth. This is an important reason why the current social wealth is increasingly concentrated toward a few of the very rich. Failing to tax companies and the rich sufficiently, various governments have indirectly caused the widening gap between rich and poor. A new billionaire was created every two days between 2017 and 2018, but the taxation rate for this group has fallen to the lowest level in decades. The poorest 10 percent of Britons are paying a higher effective tax rate than the richest 10 percent, according to the Oxfam report, which suggested that countries around the world ought to raise taxes on the rich so as to change the situation.
It can be said that the current distribution of social wealth is increasingly unfair, leading to the growing gap between rich and poor, which is mainly due to the following two reasons.
The first is the taxation system. At present, various taxation policies introduced by governments have always been more favorable for the wealthy group. For instance, China's real estate tax policy has only intensified market speculation, allowing a small group to gather much more social wealth in a short period of time. That is because the current taxation system on property transaction or holding is more beneficial to those who own more properties and whose properties are priced higher.
Second, it is true that the current social wealth is increasingly concentrated among a small group of rich people, which, to a large extent, has something to do with the excessively loose monetary policies adopted by central banks after the 2008 global financial crisis. Such excessively loose monetary policy is said to rescue the economies of various countries that were in recession and to ensure their economic growth, but in fact, those governments were saving government credibility by paying the lowest price, with the whole society left bearing the cost.
Excessively loose monetary policy increased market liquidity too much, driving up the nominal value of the entire country's economy, thus most people found that they held more money than before. But actually, the excessive expansionary monetary policy pushed up the prices of various assets, resulting in the accelerated increase in fortunes of the rich who held more assets. For the vast majority of people, the nominal value of their wealth denominated in various currencies has indeed increased in absolute terms, but in comparative terms, their wealth actually declined. That is to say, for most people, the proportion of their personal fortune in the society is getting smaller and smaller.
From the perspective of the economic policies various countries adopted over the past two years, the situation is deteriorating, which means that social wealth is increasingly gathering among a minority group, with the vast majority owning less and less wealth. Therefore, it seems that the inequality problem is unlikely to be resolved, except in the case of an extraordinary event.The author is a professor with the School of Economics at Qingdao University. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn