Ancient auspicious animal fair attracts many visitors in Hong Kong

A visitor takes a selfie with an image of an auspicious animal from Chinese mythology at a fair in Times Square in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 27, 2019. With appealing design and connotation of luck and fortune, the fair attracted many visitors. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

