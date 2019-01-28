People visit Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, on Jan. 27, 2019. In 2005, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution which designated Jan. 27 as the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, the day when Auschwitz death camp was liberated in 1945. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)

