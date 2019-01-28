Qingdao advances in building a sponge city

Qingdao has developed the concept of a sponge city into an implemented process of urban planning and construction management. Photo: Qingdao municipal government

Since the beginning of 2018, the government of Qingdao, Shandong Province has been implementing an ecological flow-oriented water network for the Licun River, the main river that stretches across Qingdao, and holds a total of 9.88 million tons of water. Now the river has the capacity to provide 200,000 tons of replenished ecological water per day.The improvement of the city's river is just one part of the local government's sponge city pilot project, a renovation of the urban environment in which most of the rainfall is captured, controlled and reused. The project aims to make this coastal city more beautiful and livable.Since the successful implementation of the sponge city pilot project in April 2016, Qingdao has developed the concept of a sponge city into the entire process of urban planning and construction management, and has gradually cultivated the concept and idea of urban systematic governance.According to the Qingdao Sponge City Construction Department, a sponge city should be built into an entire area and systematized so as to give full play to its due effect. In order to avoid the fragmentation of constructing sponge cities, Qingdao summed up the pilot experience and guided the preparation work of the whole sponge city planning process. At present, Licang District, Chengyang District, the high-tech zone and some other key construction areas in Qingdao have completed their sponge city's planning details, and other districts have also started to follow suit."A sponge city is a systematic idea. Through the construction of a sponge city, we can re-examine the problems in urban construction, and gradually cultivate the idea and thinking of systematic governance," a person from the construction department who asked to remain anonymous said. "Taking the construction of a sponge city as an opportunity, Qingdao has accelerated the improvement of the water environment in the Licun River basin, which was listed as a model for the treatment of contaminated water in the city in 2018."For comprehensive evaluation of urban construction, the city is actively building an evaluation and monitoring system that tests the sponge city pilot project. Through the system, they are now able to comprehensively and dynamically control three rivers, 81 drainage outlets, 182 related projects and 353 online monitoring devices in the sponge city test areas.Qingdao's sponge city is a long-term project that involves the whole city. The relevant departments in Qingdao have formulated documents to clarify the project's approval, feasibility study, land transfer procedures, construction drawing review, supervision quality and completion acceptance. The sponge city pilot project has been included in the assessment of each district's planning in Qingdao.