CFLD sees comprehensive sales growth

Lishui Industrial New City, a property of CFLD near downtown Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. Photo: Courtesy of CFLD

China Fortune Land Development Co, Ltd (CFLD) issued a business brief on January 16, detailing that the overall contracted sales of CFLD totaled 163.47 billion yuan ($24.25 billion), and the sales performance maintained a steady growth.According to the data, the settlement revenue of industrial parks, the contracted sales of real estate development and other businesses such as properties and hotels, which are the three major parts of the overall sales volume, have increased with this trend. Other businesses' sales rates increased by 32.76 percent year on year.The brief suggests that the company's annual sales area outside the greater Beijing area is 7.74 million square meters, accounting for 51.53 percent of the total sales area, an increase of 144 percent compared with the same period last year.In terms of regional structure, the annual sales areas surrounding Nanjing in Jiangsu Province, Zhengzhou in Henan Province, Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, Hefei in Anhui Province and Wuhan in Hubei Province account for 11 percent, 17 percent, eight percent, five percent and four percent respectively.The region around Zhengzhou has become a new economic growth point for the company to replicate its performance after the areas around Nanjing and Hangzhou, and the areas around Hefei and Wuhan have started to contribute to the company's overall performance.