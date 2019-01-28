Gerrard proud as his Rangers revive title bid against Livingston

Steven Gerrard got the response he was looking for as Rangers bounced back from a midweek defeat by Kilmarnock with a 3-0 win at Livingston on Sunday that reignited their Scottish Premiership title bid.



Ryan Jack gave Rangers a 30th-minute lead before second-­half goals from Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos made the points safe for the visitors.



Victory left Rangers three points behind leaders and reigning champions Celtic, albeit they have played one game more than their arch Glasgow rivals.



Rangers manager Gerrard, the former Liverpool captain, knew his side needed to win at the Tony Macaroni Arena ­following a 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock.



And the ex-England midfielder was in no doubt about the difference between the two matches, which he insisted was about more than a change of tactics.



"If you're comparing it with Kilmarnock, we beat ourselves on Wednesday night," Gerrard said.



"It was nothing to do with tactics or formation - it was to do with a defender gifting Kilmarnock a lead, then a square pass and getting done on a counter attack. Nothing to do with personnel, 4-4-2 or 4-3-3.



"We showed today that if we don't gift people goals, defend properly, do our jobs and stick to a game plan we can win the game because we have more quality than Livingston."



Sunday's other match in Scotland's top flight saw Hibernian win 3-1 away to St Mirren.





