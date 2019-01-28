Chinese netizens call for boycott on new sci-fi comedy Crazy Alien for alleged dog abuse

A poster of Crazy Alien. Photo: VCG



Crazy Alien

, a film adapted from sci-fi writer Liu Cixin's work and slated to be released during the Spring Festival holidays, is facing calls for a boycott by netizens and animal welfare organizations for alleged dog abuse during filming.Crazy Alien is an adaptation of Xiangcunjiaoshi, or Village Teacher, a science fiction work by Liu, who won a Hugo Award for Best Novel for The Three-Body Problem. The comedy depicts two brothers who hope to make a fortune from the unexpected arrival of an alien visitor.Ahead of its debut on February 5, the first day of the Chinese New Year, many Chinese netizens said they would boycott the movie, and called for the movie to be withdrawn from theaters due to allegations - fist made in March last year - that a dog was abused during production.A widely circulated video shows a German shepherd was locked in a cage and dropped into a tank of water during the movie's filming.The German shepherd is seen in a twirling cage that has been hoisted by a crane some six meters above the water. A malfunction and crew errors caused the cage to repeatedly fall into the water, according to a video first published by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA) Asia, an animal rights organization, on its website on March 15, 2018.The organization cited an unnamed source for the video, who also claimed to have witnessed the scene. "The scene with the dog lasted around two hours, and it was shot on November 28, 2017. It was a bitter cold day," PeTA quoted its source as saying."A trainer was also spotted on the set repeatedly whipping the tank of water to create a loud crack to irritate the captive animal and make it look more aggressive," the source said in the statement sent to the PETA.In an earlier statement on the movie's official Sina Weibo account, the producers said the scene was shot twice and the dog was accidently dropped in the water during a reshoot of the scene. Computer-generated imagery was finally used to complete the scene, the producers said.Netizens are not buying the explanation."I will not spend money to contribute to the movie's box office," wrote one Sina Weibo user on Monday."Ning Hao, you are so heartless, I will definitely boycott your new work," wrote another. Ning Hao is the movie's director.Layla, an employee with PeTA Asia, told the Global Times on Monday that "the production engaged with the organization face-to-face after the incident was first exposed, but they have failed to provide details on the dog's current condition."When asked if the organization would take further measures to protest the movie, Layla said they wouldn't, but stressed that this kind of "animal abuse is unacceptable worldwide. The movie makers should be ashamed and apologize to public for their wrongdoings."