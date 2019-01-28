



Puzzle

1 Carries a balance5 Price9 Colorado resort14 ___ Alto, California15 State that's also a river16 Lower-quality17 *2001 Senate Majority Leader19 Choose politically20 Charged21 Detroit-based labor org.23 Toyota logo shape24 Coal country workplaces25 Key person at a hotel?27 G.I. mail abbr.28 *Tugboat sounds30 Pampers excessively32 Boxer's warning33 Already consumed35 Stories36 Kitchen extension?37 "Hansel and Gretel" appliance39 Renaissance ___42 Put off44 "Gloomy" guy47 First-born49 *Commercial miniature golf name51 Funny Charlotte52 Amtrak vehicle54 Suze with financial advice55 Eliot Ness, e.g.57 Up to now58 Squirrel away59 Greek I's61 *"End of discussion!"64 Idyllic spots65 "Finding Dory" character66 Seemingly forever67 Police car, usually68 Perched on69 Classroom item1 Quit, with "out"2 Battle participant3 Teddy Roosevelt's niece4 Shakespearean verse5 Male foal6 "I thought so!"7 Put in a certain spot8 Bottom line9 Reverence10 Han or Hope11 Win in the end12 Breakout artist?13 Overall deficit18 *Soda comparison, perhaps22 Orb weaver's work24 Office event: Abbr.25 Filled out a ballot26 *Ore-Ida offerings29 Kind of bran31 Outlaw34 Like a buzzkill36 Bard's "before"38 Examine thoroughly39 Middle age, or a phonetic hint to the starred answers and their layout40 With ice cream41 Brainstormed43 "The Man," for Stan Musial44 Sleuth, in slang45 Beehive State residents46 Amtrak facility: Abbr.48 Hear in court50 Rattled on53 Humana rival56 Granny58 Organ knob60 Entry on a W-2, briefly62 Spanish lover's word63 Reproachful cluck

Solution