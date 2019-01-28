Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/28 17:53:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Carries a balance

  5 Price

  9 Colorado resort

 14 ___ Alto, California

 15 State that's also a river

 16 Lower-quality

 17 *2001 Senate Majority Leader

 19 Choose politically

 20 Charged

 21 Detroit-based labor org.

 23 Toyota logo shape

 24 Coal country workplaces

 25 Key person at a hotel?

 27 G.I. mail abbr.

 28 *Tugboat sounds

 30 Pampers excessively

 32 Boxer's warning

 33 Already consumed

 35 Stories

 36 Kitchen extension?

 37 "Hansel and Gretel" appliance

 39 Renaissance ___

 42 Put off

 44 "Gloomy" guy

 47 First-born

 49 *Commercial miniature golf name

 51 Funny Charlotte

 52 Amtrak vehicle

 54 Suze with financial advice

 55 Eliot Ness, e.g.

 57 Up to now

 58 Squirrel away

 59 Greek I's

 61 *"End of discussion!"

 64 Idyllic spots

 65 "Finding Dory" character

 66 Seemingly forever

 67 Police car, usually

 68 Perched on

 69 Classroom item

DOWN

  1 Quit, with "out"

  2 Battle participant

  3 Teddy Roosevelt's niece

  4 Shakespearean verse

  5 Male foal

  6 "I thought so!"

  7 Put in a certain spot

  8 Bottom line

  9 Reverence

 10 Han or Hope

 11 Win in the end

 12 Breakout artist?

 13 Overall deficit

 18 *Soda comparison, perhaps

 22 Orb weaver's work

 24 Office event: Abbr.

 25 Filled out a ballot

 26 *Ore-Ida offerings

 29 Kind of bran

 31 Outlaw

 34 Like a buzzkill

 36 Bard's "before"

 38 Examine thoroughly

 39 Middle age, or a phonetic hint to the starred answers and their layout

 40 With ice cream

 41 Brainstormed

 43 "The Man," for Stan Musial

 44 Sleuth, in slang

 45 Beehive State residents

 46 Amtrak facility: Abbr.

 48 Hear in court

 50 Rattled on

 53 Humana rival

 56 Granny

 58 Organ knob

 60 Entry on a W-2, briefly

 62 Spanish lover's word

 63 Reproachful cluck

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus