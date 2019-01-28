Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Carries a balance
5 Price
9 Colorado resort
14 ___ Alto, California
15 State that's also a river
16 Lower-quality
17 *2001 Senate Majority Leader
19 Choose politically
20 Charged
21 Detroit-based labor org.
23 Toyota logo shape
24 Coal country workplaces
25 Key person at a hotel?
27 G.I. mail abbr.
28 *Tugboat sounds
30 Pampers excessively
32 Boxer's warning
33 Already consumed
35 Stories
36 Kitchen extension?
37 "Hansel and Gretel" appliance
39 Renaissance ___
42 Put off
44 "Gloomy" guy
47 First-born
49 *Commercial miniature golf name
51 Funny Charlotte
52 Amtrak vehicle
54 Suze with financial advice
55 Eliot Ness, e.g.
57 Up to now
58 Squirrel away
59 Greek I's
61 *"End of discussion!"
64 Idyllic spots
65 "Finding Dory" character
66 Seemingly forever
67 Police car, usually
68 Perched on
69 Classroom itemDOWN
1 Quit, with "out"
2 Battle participant
3 Teddy Roosevelt's niece
4 Shakespearean verse
5 Male foal
6 "I thought so!"
7 Put in a certain spot
8 Bottom line
9 Reverence
10 Han or Hope
11 Win in the end
12 Breakout artist?
13 Overall deficit
18 *Soda comparison, perhaps
22 Orb weaver's work
24 Office event: Abbr.
25 Filled out a ballot
26 *Ore-Ida offerings
29 Kind of bran
31 Outlaw
34 Like a buzzkill
36 Bard's "before"
38 Examine thoroughly
39 Middle age, or a phonetic hint to the starred answers and their layout
40 With ice cream
41 Brainstormed
43 "The Man," for Stan Musial
44 Sleuth, in slang
45 Beehive State residents
46 Amtrak facility: Abbr.
48 Hear in court
50 Rattled on
53 Humana rival
56 Granny
58 Organ knob
60 Entry on a W-2, briefly
62 Spanish lover's word
63 Reproachful cluck
Solution