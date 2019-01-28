Horoscope

Happy birthday:



The stars will shine down on you when it comes to your inner life. Meditation and spiritual pursuits will be the pathway to further understanding the depths of your being. Creative pursuits are sure to prove fruitful. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 7, 12, 19.







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



All signs point toward fortune. An amazing adventure awaits you today, but you will have to set foot outside your door in order to find it. A friendship may end up becoming something more if that is what you want. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Although your partner's constant reminders may feel like nitpicking, remember that they come from a place of love. It's better to have someone watching your back than to go it alone and overlook a potential pitfall. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



The universe always has something to say, but are you willing to listen. Today will be the perfect time to open your mind and heart so you can see things from a new perspective. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Some hidden dangers lay on the road ahead. You should be able to avoid them by keeping an ear to the ground when it comes to rumors. Emotional stability should be the main thing you look for in a relationship. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Although you may be in a rush to get off work today, if you push your responsibilities aside too soon, you will regret it over the following few days. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Do not let a hurtful breakup keep you from happiness in the future. If you open your heart to others, they will do the same for you. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



While a well-deserved break is right around the corner, there is still a lot of work left to do this week. Procrastinating until after the holiday will only lead to trouble down the line. Your financial luck is about to take a turn for the worse. It might be a wise idea to adjust your budget. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will have quite a number of options to choose from today. However, many of them will be false choices that only make you think you are on the correct path. The key to success will be taking the time to figure out what is the right path for you. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Creative activities will help you unlock your hidden potential. You are brimming with creative vigor; you just need to put some more effort into finding inspiration. Only time will tell if a new friendship will become a long-lasting one. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Frustration will find you quite easily today. Changing your tactics instead of doing the same thing over and over again will help you deal with the situation. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Some news will end up making your day today. You are about to make a great leap forward when it comes to your career ambitions. Lady Luck will smile upon you when it comes to financial affairs. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Today will be your lucky day. Sharing your ideas with your superiors will allow your hard work and dedication to be acknowledged. ✭✭✭

