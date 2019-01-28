Shanghai’s Pearl Studio establishes $10,000 scholarship with UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television to commemorate late screenwriter Audrey Wells

Pearl Studio, an animation company based in Shanghai, has donated $10,000 to the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television in the US to establish a "Say Yes" scholarship to commemorate deceased screenwriter, film director and producer Audrey Wells.



Wells died on October 4, 2018, a day before her screenplay The Hate U Give premiered in cinemas. Her last screenplay, Over The Moon, is currently being produced as a film from Pearl Studio. It is being directed by legendary animator Glen Keane and scheduled for release in 2020.



According to a statement, the Audrey Wells Memorial "Say Yes!" Scholarship will be endowed to M.F.A. screenwriting and directing students at the UCLA school to help potential filmmakers achieve their dreams. Students who receive the scholarship will also have the opportunities to attend a week-long artist residency at Pearl Studio and receive guidance from industry professionals who once worked with Wells.





